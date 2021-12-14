Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old Oklahoma girl has been arrested after police say the teen committed two armed robberies in two days, firing a round during one of her crimes before she was overpowered by store employees and held for police.

According to a local news report, the girl was identified as Honest Burns. The first robbery she is accused of committing occurred at a convenience store near 46th and North Lewis on Wednesday, December 8. The Tulsa Police Department said Burns put two items on the counter before leaving and coming back with a gun and demanding money, newson6.com reported.

Two days later, Burns is accused of entering the Wine and Spirits store near 46th and North Peoria, according to police. They say she discharged her weapon into the ground during the robbery before aiming it at the employees while making a demand for cash.

Burns’ plan backfired, so to speak, as employees overpowered her by wrestling the teen to the ground and disarming her in the process. They held the young armed robber until police arrived, according to the news outlet.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...