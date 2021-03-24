Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown police have turned ‘old school’ in their fight of crime in the city. Called “Community Hot Spot Cards,” the new project was announced Tuesday morning as a partnership with ACTION.

The cards are a way for residents to report illegal activity in their neighborhood, all while staying anonymous. They’ll be distributed all over the city — in churches, barbershops, beauty salons and laundromats as reported by WKBN.

“I just want to create another opportunity, another avenue for individuals, that if you see something and you know something, that you can share this publicly and then we can take action to deal with it,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

Once the police department receives the cards, they will assign it to the appropriate investigator.

If you fill out a Hot Spot Card, you can mail it in, send an email or call in a concern. All of the information on how to turn in the information is found on the card.