Officials mum after police union president arrested by FBI

BOSSIER CITY, La. — FBI agents served a search warrant at the Bossier City police headquarters and arrested the head of the Bossier City police union Sunday, according to reports.
Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been taken into custody by federal agents, although a statement released by the city does not specify charges. It simply says that city administrators were informed Sunday, Aug. 28 of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union and that FBI agents went to police headquarters searching for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association, KSLA reported.
The sergeant was immediately placed of administrative leave, officials said.
Since then, his booking entry has been removed from CCC online records, which is standard procedure when an inmate is booked on behalf of federal authorities, according to KTBS.
Thus far, the only information from the FBI is that the investigation is related to Sanford’s role as president of the local police union, but there were no further details offered.