NEW YORK — The NYPD rookie police officer filmed giving her lieutenant a sexually suggestive lap dance at their Bronx precinct holiday party has been identified, according to reports.

Vera Mekuli, 26, has been an NYPD officer for less than a year, having joined the police agency last February.

Mekuli was filmed grinding on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry in the Yonkers bar last Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Prior to becoming an NYPD officer, Mekuli worked as a real estate agent in New York City, the Daily Mail reported.

Mekuli described herself as a “highly motivated and determined individual” on her LinkedIn profile, which has since been deleted.

“I tend to go after what I want and I don’t stop until I get it. If I am to fail. I pick myself up and try again,” her LinkedIn bio said, according to the Post.

“Success does not come without failure. I’ve learned at a very young age that success/wealth/opportunities isn’t just given or handed to you, it is earned; earned by hard work and time you put in.

“I have tackled every task, every obstacle, that came before me. I like helping others and I always put others before myself.”

The woman is a Bronx native who attended the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Various media outlets were unsuccessful trying to reach her for comment.

However, her father, John Mekuli, told The Post on Monday that she was “frustrated” over the ordeal.

“She told me, ‘Daddy, I make some mistake,’” he said. “‘I’m very embarrassed about what I did. I embarrassed you and my family.’”

“She cried and cried,” her father said. “She is young. … He is married, the lieutenant. He should know better. I am going to sue them.”

McGarry was reassigned to the Transit Bureau as the department launched an investigation into the sultry video, sources told the news outlet.

When the report first surfaced, an embarrassed McGarry had to physically restrain his fuming wife outside their home when asked about The Post’s front-page story, which covered the steamy ordeal.

“F–k you!” McGarry’s wife, Melissa McGarry, seethed while trying to charge at a Post reporter and photographer.

She was restrained by her husband, who told her, “It’s not worth it, get back in the car” as she continued to spit obscenities.

“There are other things to worry about in this world!” the wife barked at reporters.

As the couple drove away from their home, the wife took her hands off the steering wheel, flipped off the reporter with both hands and screamed, “F–k you! F–k you! F–k you!” one last time.

Meanwhile, the rookie officer isn’t facing any disciplinary charges, according to The Post.

