NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A police officer in South Carolina conducted a traffic stop that led to the rescue of a kidnapped woman and the arrest of a shooting suspect who reportedly forced the woman to drive a away from the scene of a crime.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department recognized Officer Wallace in “Way To Go Wednesday” for her actions while patrolling U.S. Highway 17 in the city during the early morning hours of May 28.

The police agency provided the following overview:

On May 28th, around 5:30 am, Officer Wallace was patrolling US Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach when she observed a white jeep disregard a red light at an intersection. Officer Wallace conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. She observed a female driver and a male passenger when she approached the vehicle. As she spoke with the vehicle’s occupants, she noticed the driver appeared distressed. While the male passenger wasn’t looking at the driver, the female silently mouthed “Help Me” repeatedly. Officer Wallace observed the driver’s message and removed the passenger from the vehicle, placing him in the back seat of her patrol car. She then went back to the suspect vehicle and spoke to the female driver, who frantically advised that the passenger had just shot someone. Moments later, a “Bolo” (Be On the Look Out) was sent over the radio from dispatch regarding a vehicle that was just involved in a shooting in the county. Due to Officer Wallace proactively patrolling the streets of North Myrtle Beach, even to the last 30 minutes of her shift, a suspect in a shooting was arrested and an unlawfully carried pistol was recovered underneath the suspect’s seat. Our department and our community is lucky to have Officer Wallace. Great Job!