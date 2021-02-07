Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















CHICAGO — An off-duty officer of the Chicago Police Department was found dead inside his home early Saturday, according to authorities.

Department members escorted the 60-year-old officer’s body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Saturday, pictures posted on Twitter showed.

In the overnight hours, the Chicago Police Dept lost an off-duty member. Department personnel escorted his remains to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/FmfynKhFLB — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 6, 2021

In a tweet, CPD Supt. David Brown said “on behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, we send our strength, love and condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of our officer who passed away overnight,” NBC Chicago reported.

A cause of death has not been determined, according to officials.

