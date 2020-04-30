According to the New York Post, the command staff of the NYPD are instructing cops to place a priority over the 311- social distancing calls over 911 emergency calls.

“311 is more [of a] priority than someone getting robbed at gunpoint,” an NYPD source told The Post.

“The NYPD is making it mandatory to answer 311 within 45 minutes, otherwise [the commanding officer] is gonna have to explain himself,” the source went on.

Multiple NYPD sources are reporting on the directive.

The NYPD and the mayor’s office are denying the allegations.

“These claims are false and dangerous. It is a slight to the hardworking men and women of the NYPD to imply that they would not respond to a 911 emergency with anything but the utmost urgency,” City Hall spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie said.

Two weeks ago, Mayor de Blasio asked the public to report people who aren’t socially distancing by calling 311 or sending text messages to the system with photos and locations of where the flouting is occurring.

That backfired when people began sending obscene pictures and photos of middle fingers.