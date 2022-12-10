Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The New York Police Department is suffering through its highest rate of resignations in the past two decades as the hemorrhaging of police personnel continues, according to reports.

NYPD is not just losing veteran officers to early retirement, but newer cops with less experience are also departing. About 1,225 police officers have resigned their positions with the agency through November before reaching five years of service, according to the New York Times.

The ongoing mass exodus is the largest departure of officers from NYPD since 2002, the Washington Examiner reported.

Furthermore, the New York Times said the total number of officers who have resigned through November is about 3,200, which is also a 20-year high.

The 2002 departures can be attributed to the post-9/11 fallout. Now it is largely attributed to morale issues, woke laws and policies neutering law enforcement, and a general lack of respect for police personnel in the Big Apple.