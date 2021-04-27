Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW YORK — A man struck an NYPD detective over the head with a plastic stick on Monday — in a broad-daylight attack that took place as the officer was investigating another crime, according to police.

The investigator was processing the scene of a robbery in Queens around 11:50 a.m. when he was assaulted, the NYPD said.

Footage shared by the Detectives’ Endowment Association showed the detective standing outside the crime scene and taking notes near some broken glass — when a man holding two long white sticks creeps up behind him, New York Post reported.

The brazen assault suspect then whacks the officer, who crouches down while holding his head in pain.

Welcome to NYC! Even as our Detectives investigate crimes they’re attacked by emboldened criminals, who have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city. The DEA is calling for this violence to be fully prosecuted as we look to file civil charges. pic.twitter.com/3FuiBEEcE1 — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 26, 2021

“What happened?” someone asks, as the attacker saunters away and crosses the street.

A uniformed officer and a man who appears to be a bystander can then be seen taking off after him.

Akeele Morgan, 25, of the Bronx, was arrested not far from the scene on 39th Avenue, near Prince Street in Flushing, police said.

Akeele Morgan was arrested for the attack. (Photo via New York Post)

He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The detective suffered a gash to his head and a whip mark, according to his union.

No motive was immediately provided for the attack, although most police speculate a lack of accountability is to blame since criminal offenders rarely suffer just penalties for their actions in the era of criminal justice reform.

“Once again, New Yorkers witness just how emboldened violent criminals are,” DEA president Paul DiGiacomo said in a statement. “If there’s anyone wondering why this happened, they can ask their elected officials who have created a city of no consequence for criminality.”