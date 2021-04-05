Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















New York – An NYPD precinct commander fatally shot himself in the head inside a department vehicle near Kissena Park on Monday according to the New York Post. The deputy inspector had made an earlier call to family members that led them to believe he was suicidal according to sources.

He was located by his telephone but by the time law enforcement arrived, he had already taken his own life sources said.

The inspector’s suicide is believed to be the first in 2021 after several NYPD officers took their own life in the last two years including ten in 2019.