New York City – Two high-ranking NYPD officers were caught for allegedly submitting fake COVID-19 vaccination cards — and “numerous” others are being probed in what could be a widespread department scam, The New York Post reported.

Lieutenant Joseph Marsella and Captain Desmond Morales were placed on modified duty this week for allegedly trying to avoid the citywide vaccine mandate by submitting the bogus paperwork into the department’s system, police sources said.

“There’s two modified right now,” a high-ranking police source said. “There’s numerous people being summonsed by the Attorney General and FBI.”

Marsella works in the 72nd Precinct and joined the department in 2008.

Morales joined the force in 2000 and works in Brooklyn the Post reported.

Sources indicate that both officers are facing termination.