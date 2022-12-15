Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TIBURON, Calif. – A police sergeant in Northern California took his own life with a fatal gunshot wound on Monday while inside the police department, city officials confirmed.

Sgt. Sean Christopher of the Tiburon Police Department was found dead “with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Mayor Jack Ryan said. Christopher’s body was transported by a police motorcade from the small town’s police facility to the Marin County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office, KTLA reported.

“We are extraordinarily sad to report the loss of Sgt. Sean Christopher,” Mayor Ryan’s statement said. “He was found deceased at the Tiburon Police Department with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Out of respect for the family and the investigation being led by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, we cannot make any additional comments at this time.”

Christopher was on duty when he died. He was reportedly alone inside the locker room at the police department when the sound of a gunshot was heard at 12:45 p.m., according to the The Ark newspaper.

“We are a tight knit family. We are all still trying to process this tragedy,” Tiburon Police Chief Ryan Monaghan told KRON.

Sgt. Sean Christopher (LinkedIn)

Just six weeks ago Christopher was promoted to sergeant. As part of his new responsibilities he was assigned to supervising patrol during the night shift.

In October, the police agency wrote on Instagram, “Join us in congratulating our two newest sergeant promotions. Sergeant Christopher will be the end of the week night shift supervisor.”

A local resident told KRON, “There was a huge motorcade along Tiburon Boulevard and a large law enforcement presence at the station.”

The sergeant joined the Tiburon Police Department in 2019. He previously served with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher resided in Novato. He is survived by his wife and five children, according to The Ark. Sadly, more first responders die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to bluehelp.org. “Suicide should be pursued as relentlessly as any other cop killer; together, publicly and, with unabating courage,” said Karen Solomon, Co-Founder of Blue H.E.L.P. If you, or someone you know is struggling, the following resources are available: Copline 1-800-267-5463 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Cop 2 Cop 1-866-267-2267

