ALAMEDA, Calif. – A city in Northern California unanimously approved a $75,000 hiring incentive for entry-level police academy graduates and lateral-transfer police officers last month.

At its March 21 meeting, the Alameda City Council approved the expenditure as a way to lure law enforcement candidates to the Bay-area city. Like many agencies around the country, the Alameda Police Department is understaffed as a result of 24 police officer vacancies. This amounts to nearly 30% of the department’s table of organization (TO).

With similar trends existing throughout the state and region, the new $75,000 incentive will remain in place until the city fills its vacancies, the East Bay Times reported.

Although the department has hired 20 new police officers since June 2021, they have not been able to keep pace with the resignations and retirements. Consequently, the vacancies have a direct impact on the city’s ability to deliver critical public safety services.

Moreover, hiring officers is not simply “plug and play.” Academy graduates and lateral officers are still required to complete a field training program, which accounts for another 5-6 months of training before they will be qualified to deploy as a fully functioning beat cop.

The City of Alameda believes the $75,000 hiring incentive is groundbreaking and puts the police department at the forefront of recruitment, attracting significant interest. Qualifying hired officers will receive the first $25,000 after being sworn in and an additional $50,000 after completing the department’s field training program.

Interested candidates can view available positions online at City of Alameda Job Opportunities.

Alameda is a suburb of Oakland and is situated in Alameda County. The city has a population of just under 80,000 residents.

