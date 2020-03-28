North Carolina State Trooper Nolan Sanders Dies in an on duty traffic collision this evening after he was involved in a single vehicle collision.

Trooper Sanders was a five year veteran of the State Highway Patrol and assigned to Troop C in Wayne County.

Trooper Sanders was traveling north on I-795 at approximately 7:17 pm when his patrol vehicle traveled off the roadway near the 19.5-mile marker. The vehicle struck a concrete culvert off the right shoulder of the roadway and came to rest near impact. Trooper Sanders was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

