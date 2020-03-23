WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer has been charged with sexual battery and separated from the department, according to details released by his agency.

The incident in question occurred on Feb. 20, when Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Officer Harry L. White III responded to a call for service at the Best Western Plus University Inn.

Approximately four minutes after White cleared the call, the Winston-Salem Police Department was notified of an allegation by an adult female who encountered the officer at the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adult female alleged that she was sexually assaulted by White during their encounter, Fox 8 reported.

Patrol field commanders responded to the hotel and secured the scene. Detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit of the department were summoned and began the investigation regarding criminal allegations against White.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequent to the criminal investigation, White was placed on administrative leave. The inquiry has been on-going since Feb. 20.

On Monday, detectives arrested White on the charge of sexual battery. He was booked at the Forsyth County Detention Center, according to Fox 8.

White received a $2,500 unsecured bond. His court appearance date is scheduled for May 28.

White was employed as a sworn officer by the Winston-Salem Police Department from January of 2005 to August of 2017, at which time he resigned for other employment. He then returned to the police agency in July of 2019. However, following his arrest he is no longer employed with the department, according to the chief.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson released the following statement: