GASTONIA, N.C. — Two police officers are among at least six people wounded during a nightclub shooting in North Carolina on Thursday evening, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said the two officers were working at Remedies Nightclub in Gastonia, N.C., when they attempted to de-escalate an argument around 11 p.m., FOX 46 Charlotte reported.

They were identified as Sgt. E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis, both of the Gastonia Police Department, reports said. All of the shooting victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including police personnel.

This is Lamar, and he gave us a rundown of what happened. He says an officer got shot in the leg and another person was injured. Here’s what he had to say about the officer’s condition: @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/vwUrx6Mjoe — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) November 13, 2020

“He seemed to be OK,” a witness said of the condition of one of the wounded officers.

Following the shooting, suspects identified as Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter were arrested and charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the news organization.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene, according to Charlotte’s WCNC-TV. A portion of Union Road, located near the nightclub, was shut down as authorities investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-866-6880 or email gastoniapd.org, reports said.