GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – North Carolina deputies apparently received a hit on a stolen commercial trailer being hauled on Interstate 40 in Guilford County. As a result, they followed the vehicle to a warehouse a short distance off the highway in Whitsett as part of their investigation, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Daryl Loftis told the Associated Press the cargo included a mixture of paper towels, toilet paper, and other commercial products. He described it as “legitimate cargo going to a legitimate place.”

Police said no arrests have been made because the shipment was otherwise lawful. However, the driver is a suspect in the theft of the trailer.

The final destination for the cargo was a business in Greensboro, but Loftis said he didn’t know its name. He added that deputies helped get it to where it was supposed to go, Fox News reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are taking their time to investigate due to the sensitive issue of toilet paper in the U.S.