ARLINGTON, Texas — An NFL linebacker was taken into custody Thursday night on the charge of indecency with a child, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Barkevious Mingo currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons. After surrendering to Texas authorities, he posted a $25,000 bond and has been released from custody, police confirmed.

Police did not release any details regarding the investigation and subsequent charges against Mingo, 30, citing the nature of the allegations as well as the victim’s age, NBCDFW reported. The second-degree felony carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. According to the Texas state penal code, the charge relates to engaging in sexual contact with someone younger than 17 years of age or causing the child to engage in sexual contact, ESPN reported. Mingo signed during the off season with the Falcons, his seventh team — including a Super Bowl championship with the New England Patriots. He is entering his ninth NFL season after last playing for the Chicago Bears in 2020. “Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and is currently gathering information on this incident,” the Atlanta organization said in a written statement. “The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.” Mingo’s attorney, Lukas Garcia, called the allegations “completely baseless” in a brief statement provided to the press.