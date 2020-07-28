CHICAGO — A newly appointed deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department fatally shot himself Tuesday morning in the Homan Square police facility on the West Side.

The death of Dion Boyd, 57, was announced at Chicago Police Department headquarters Tuesday afternoon by Supt. David Brown, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Brown, flanked by other members of the CPD’s leadership, said Boyd was “a respected command staff member” who’d been with the department for 30 years.

“There’s really no way to convey or express the magnitude of this loss,” Brown said. “We are shocked and saddened at the loss that is deeply felt by me and the many colleagues and friends with whom Deputy Chief Boyd worked and mentored throughout his career.”

Brown pleaded with officers to “always remember to take care of ourselves and each other.”

“There is no shame in reaching out for help,” he added. “Please, officers, please, stay humble, stay human, stay safe and stay well.”

Boyd had been sworn in as deputy chief of criminal networks on July 15 in a series of leadership changes by Brown, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

Police sources who have met with Boyd recently to discuss investigations said he was interested and upbeat.

However, those who knew the newly promoted deputy chief well said he struggled with the death of Samuel Jimenez, one of his officers in the Wentworth District, who was killed by a gunman at a Bronzeville hospital in 2018.

Boyd’s body was taken from Homan Square by ambulance, in a procession that included a fleet of other Chicago police vehicles. It headed south on Homan Avenue to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, where dozens of other officers had converged in a show of respect.

A procession underway at Roosevelt and Kedzie for a Chicago cop found shot to death at Homan Square facility. pic.twitter.com/910Ehssvdl — Manny Ramos (@_ManuelRamos_) July 28, 2020

Boyd was previously the Area One commander on the South Side and commander of the Wentworth District.

His career included experience as a tactical officer, undercover officer in narcotics, homicide detective and internal affairs officer.

A giant American flag hung between the partially raised ladders of two fire engines. A procession of police vehicles preceded the ambulance that carried his body.