Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA FE, N.M. – A New Mexico police officer and a retired firefighter were both killed in a multi-vehicle crash during the pursuit of a kidnapping suspect, according to reports.

The double fatality occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 25, KRQE reported. The massive wreck involved two patrol units of the Santa Fe Police Department, a fleeing white suspect vehicle, and two uninvolved vehicles – a pickup truck, and a blue car.

Robert Duran, 43, was identified as the Santa Fe police officer killed in the collision. He was a senior officer assigned to the Santa Fe Police Department’s patrol section.

Please remember officer Robert Duran and his family in your prayers, as well as the civilian driver who was killed. Officer Duran helped to stop a kidnapper and carjacker, and made the ultimate sacrifice. https://t.co/tlzWiWxPab — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) March 3, 2022

Frank Lovato, 62, a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, New Mexico, was identified as the driver of the pickup truck who perished, New Mexico State Police said in a statement.

Duran and Lovato were killed during a police pursuit of a kidnapping and carjacking suspect. The perpetrator was driving against traffic in the wrong direction on the highway, authorities said.

This is 62-year-old Frank Lovato, the civilian killed in the wrong-way crash yesterday on I-25 in Santa Fe. He is a retired firefighter & engineer from Las Vegas, #NewMexico. pic.twitter.com/lM4EO9e7nk — Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) March 3, 2022

The officer and retired firefighter each died at the scene, according to the state Office of the Medical Investigator, Fox News reported.

Following the crash, the suspect fled on foot and remains at large as of Thursday, police said.

“The driver in the blue car was transported for non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement added. “The events of that crash are still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau and New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.”

The following overview was provided by the Santa Fe Police Department:

At 11:06 a.m. a kidnaping in progress was reported to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments. A male armed with a knife was taking a vehicle occupied by a woman. Soon after at 11:14 a.m. SFPD located the vehicle near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled in the vehicle. While eluding, the driver traveled on to Interstate 25 at St. Francis Drive, traveling northbound in the southbound traffic. Between the Old Pecos Trail exit and the Eldorado Exit, the driver got on to the northbound lane of traffic traveling southbound. A crash occurred at Mile Marker 286 in the northbound lane. The crash involved at least four vehicles; two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle and an uninvolved vehicle. A Santa Fe Police Officer and an uninvolved motorist died in the crash. The names will not be released until next of kin is notified. The female victim exited the fleeing vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. Interstate 25 is closed in both directions for motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Old Las Vegas Highway is also closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The kidnapping victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital, Fox reported. It was unclear if she knew the suspect.

Although the suspect remains on the run, police said there is not an ongoing public threat. The incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police. “NMSP is committed to arresting and charging the person that caused this tragic crash that took the life of Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran, retired Las Vegas Firefighter Frank Lovato, and brought tragedy to those whose lives will never be the same,” NMSP said in a statement. Interim-Chief Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department said Duran joined the agency as a cadet in 2015. He is survived by his wife and two teenage boys. “[Duran] was well respected and loved by his peers,” Joye said, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. “We as a department and as individuals are still grieving and processing his loss.”