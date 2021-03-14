Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















ST. LOUIS, MO – An argument over a Netflix password led to a stabbing Saturday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 5:10 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Kingshighway.

The 50-year-old victim told police he woke up and found his nephew attempting to steal his Netflix password according to Fox 2.

The two men got into an argument, culminating with the nephew grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing his uncle.

The 50-year-old was hospitalized with a cut to his nose and the suspect flee the residence.