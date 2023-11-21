Navy aircraft overshoots runway and ends up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HONOLULU – A large U.S. Navy aircraft described as a Boeing P8 Poseidon overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and ended up in the shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 1:57 p.m. when the P-8 Poseidon was landing and it reportedly overshot the runway and came to rest in shallow waters filled with coral and rocks.

The $100 million aircraft had nine people on board. Each person made it safely to shore without significant injuries. The crew was conducting “routine training” at the time, military officials confirmed, according to Hawaii News Now.

Following the incident, the Navy aircraft could be seen partially submerged in shallow waters with a huge crack in the fuselage. The plane is used for reconnaissance, often searching for enemy submarines, and patrol functions.

Aircraft expert Peter Forman said the runway in Kaneohe is shorter, and bad weather and winds may also have played a part.

“The pilot probably didn’t put the plane down exactly where he wanted to on the runway,” Forman said. “It’s probably a combination of all those factors put together.”

The military quickly surrounded the aircraft with booms to limit the environmental damage. However, there is no word on how long it will take to remove the wreckage, Hawaii News Now reported.

“I’m so glad that everyone was rescued and survived the crash,” Kahaluu resident Jonee Kaina said. “But I think someone needs to take a look at the impact the plane is doing to our marine life. There is jet fuel, anti-freeze and other toxins.”