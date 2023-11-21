No Result
Navy aircraft overshoots runway and ends up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii

The Boeing P8 Poseidon was landing when it overshot the runway and came to rest in shallow waters

Navy aircraft

A Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft sits in the Kaneohe Bay on Monday. (Screenshot Hawaii News Now)

November 21, 2023
HONOLULU – A large U.S. Navy aircraft described as a Boeing P8 Poseidon overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and ended up in the shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 1:57 p.m. when the P-8 Poseidon was landing and it reportedly overshot the runway and came to rest in shallow waters filled with coral and rocks.

The $100 million aircraft had nine people on board. Each person made it safely to shore without significant injuries. The crew was conducting “routine training” at the time, military officials confirmed, according to Hawaii News Now.

Following the incident, the Navy aircraft could be seen partially submerged in shallow waters with a huge crack in the fuselage. The plane is used for reconnaissance, often searching for enemy submarines, and patrol functions.

Aircraft expert Peter Forman said the runway in Kaneohe is shorter, and bad weather and winds may also have played a part.

“The pilot probably didn’t put the plane down exactly where he wanted to on the runway,” Forman said. “It’s probably a combination of all those factors put together.”

Navy aircraft
This is where the plane sits after overshooting the runway. (Screenshot Hawaii News Now)

The military quickly surrounded the aircraft with booms to limit the environmental damage. However, there is no word on how long it will take to remove the wreckage, Hawaii News Now reported.

Navy aircraft
Military personnel surrounded the P8 Poseidon with booms to limit damage to marine life. (Screenshot Hawaii News Now)

“I’m so glad that everyone was rescued and survived the crash,” Kahaluu resident Jonee Kaina said. “But I think someone needs to take a look at the impact the plane is doing to our marine life. There is jet fuel, anti-freeze and other toxins.”


