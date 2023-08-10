Honolulu motor officer dies following crash

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HONOLULU – A police motorcycle officer in Honolulu died after responding to assist another officer on a weapons related call. The officer was identified by the Honolulu Police Department as Bill Sapolu.

Sapolu had been fighting for his life in the hospital since the crash occurred July 11. He passed away on Tuesday, Hawaii News Now reported.

The Honolulu Police Department provided the following details in a press release.

It is with deep sadness that the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) announces the passing of Solo Bike Officer Bill Sapolu. Officer Sapolu was en route to assist another officer on a weapons call when his motorcycle struck a median on Farrington Highway in Kapolei on July 11, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m. Officer Sapolu sustained multiple injuries and was transported in serious condition to a medical center where he remained hospitalized until succumbing to his injuries today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sapolus and the HPD family during this difficult time. Officer Sapolu’s family issued the following statement this afternoon: Today we lost a father, a husband, a brother and a son. Bill committed his life to service both here at home and abroad. He dedicated 21 years with the Honolulu Police Department and 22 years of military service, including 4 deployments overseas. On July 11, he was injured in a collision while on-duty. Today, in a final act of service, he donated his organs to save the lives of others. Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love that we’ve received these past few weeks and look forward to the continued support of the community Bill loved and served. Details on services will be released soon. In these difficult times, his family asks for privacy.

One Instagram follower regal.royalty wrote in response to HPD’s announcement, “Mahalo (B)ill for carrying us through our deployment through Afghanistan. You brought joy and made us feel at home.”

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) President Robert Cavaco shared the following statement:

“Officer Sapolu will be remembered as a fine officer and an outstanding human being who deeply loved his family, his community and our profession. Bill was our brother, our friend, and our colleague. He will be missed. Officer Sapolu’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face every day as they patrol our roads to help keep our community safe. We ask everyone to please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief and loss.”