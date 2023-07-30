Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Oakland NAACP has called on city leaders to declare a state of emergency due to rising crime, calling the situation a “crisis,” and has urged residents across the city to speak out against it.

The group, alongside Bishop Bob Jackson of the Acts Full Gospel Church, issued the statement on Thursday, blasting both city and county officials, as well as social justice movements.

“Failed leadership, including the movement to defund the police, our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life-threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals,” the letter states.

It goes on to say residents are afraid to leave their homes, go to work, or enjoy recreational activities throughout the City of Oakland. It highlights a number of recent high profile incidents in which women were targeted by “young mobs” residents of Asian descent were robbed in Chinatown street vendors being robbed and even news crews having their cameras stolen.

“African Americans are disproportionately hit the hardest by crime in East Oakland and other parts of the city,” the letter states. “But residents from all parts of the city report that they do not feel safe.”

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office responded to the letter in a statement that said, “We are disappointed that a great African-American pastor and a great African-American organization would take a false narrative on such an important matter.”

Leave Oakland if you can. https://t.co/nTQYz4ojyg — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 30, 2023

The Oakland NAACP received support from the president of the NAACP California Hawaii State Conference.

“The NAACP California Hawaii State Conference stands by and doubles down on NAACP Oakland Branch’s request for a call for a state of emergency in the city of Oakland,” said President Rick Callender. “Crime is at an all time high in Oakland and we are calling on the mayor to step up and work with the Oakland Branch to address this critical issue and call for a state of emergency.”

KTVU reports that the letter’s release by the Oakland NAACP came on the same day when Oakland residents packed a community meeting on public safety and demanded District Attorney Pamela Price and members of the Oakland Police Department do something to address what many see as out-of-control crime.