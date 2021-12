Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

If you’ve followed us here at Law Officer, you know that we are huge fans of Ohio State Trooper Bob Welsh and his storytelling. Each Christmas Eve, we publish Bob’s Christmas Eve story.

It’s a story that far too many law enforcement professionals can identify with and along with tragedy, it brings hope.

The story of Christmas is hope.

From al of us here at Law Officer, we want to wish each of you a Merry Christmas.