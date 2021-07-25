Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of murder in Florida is dead after a shootout with deputies, which began when investigators following him pulled over his Uber driver in an attempt to apprehend the man.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled to a nearby building after exchanging gunfire with deputies. The suspect was not hit by law enforcement, but fatally shot himself, WFLA reported.

The deputies found blood and thought the suspect had been injured, but later determined his fatal wound was self-inflicted. The agency posted a photo of a firearm between the dead suspect’s legs.

Re: Deputy Involved Shooting. PBSO TAC Units had probable cause to affect an arrest on a felony suspect that was seen driving, in a red vehicle, in the area of Evergreen Drive and 9th Street, Lake Park. pic.twitter.com/Lle7CK0A2C — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 23, 2021

Two deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, according to normal protocol following an office-involved shootings. Neither deputy was injured.

