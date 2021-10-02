Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















DALLAS — A man sought on capital murder charges in Texas led police on a wild chase, which involved a crash and subsequent foot pursuit, according to video capturing the sequence of events.

Jamail Martin, 19, is accused of fatally shooting a man and a woman at the Eagle Pointe Apartments on Gannon Lane on Sept. 9. A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene earlier last month and a male victim died at the hospital. Neither decedent was identified by the county medical examiner, WFAA reported.

As law enforcement officers tried to capture Martin Wednesday afternoon, he led police on a high-speed car chase through heavy traffic in Dallas. The attempt to flee included a collision and a long-distance sprint before he was ultimately caught and taken into custody, Law & Crime reported.

Dallas police initially tried to detain Martin in a neighborhood near Interstate 20 and Highway 67 when he sped onto I-20 heading east at speeds that reached over 100 miles per hour, KDFW-TV reported.

Footage of the chase posted online shows Martin weaving in and out of heavy rush hour traffic as he blows through red lights and passes other cars by sometimes driving onto the grass that lined the side of the highway.

Martin ultimately crashes into another vehicle and flees on foot. After sprinting away from the seen of the collision, he reaches a nearby trucking company. He was able to gain access to a building and made his way inside.

However, officers remained on his heels and followed him into the building — eventually bringing him out in handcuffs about a minute later.

The driver — Gurienderpal Ghag — pushed into the fence by Martin was described as “surprisingly upbeat” when he spoke to KDFW about the incident.

“I literally just left work — didn’t even make it 30-40 feet. I see a car in my rearview coming full speed hit me so fast all I had time to do was look at it and then get hit,” Ghag told the news outlet.

He appeared joyful about helping police capture a murder suspect.

“Made me feel better about myself, feel like I did that good deed for the day,” he said while laughing.

Martin was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail, and his bond was set at $600,000.

Further information on the double homicide investigation was not immediately released as police continue to look into the motive and circumstances surrounding it, WFAA reported.