Conley was standing outside a convenience store at the corner of Dowling and Freemont Monday when shots rang out, and he was fatally struck. He was just two weeks into his senior year at Patrick Henry High School.

The murdered young man said he wanted to have a positive impact on others, according to Johnson.

“They came to me and told me that they want to do positive things with their lives,” said Johnson about Conley and some other young people during a memorial and vigil to honor the teen.

The second shooting victim is reportedly in stable condition, Daily Mail reported.

The Johnson campaign said both Conley and the other victim were members of an outreach team, yet they were not performing campaign duties at the time of the shooting.

“It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is needed now more than ever in our community,’ Johnson said. “The shooting did not occur during a campaign or outreach and we do not believe it has any connection to their work for the campaign.”