Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – A murder suspect who has been sought by police in the case that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke was arrested, officials announced.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male who has not been publicly identified. He was taken into custody Monday around 3:45 p.m. in Winona, Minnesota, in connection with the fatal shooting of Otis Elder on Jan. 10, St. Paul police said.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation related to the death of Otis Elder, who was shot and killed on the 500 block of N. Prior Ave. on January 10. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 8, 2022

This arrest is related to the search warrants that were served last week in Minneapolis. The search warrants related to case will likely be unsealed after charges have been filed. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 8, 2022

Although Locke, 22, was not named on the warrant served by the Minneapolis Police Department on Feb. 2, he was on the couch covered in a blanket when officers made entry. Police opened fire when they saw the barrel of a gun come into view from beneath the blanket.

The warrant was related to the St. Paul homicide investigation, NBC News reported.

The homicide suspect was booked on the charge of second-degree murder in the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. “The search warrants related to case will likely be unsealed after charges have been filed,” St. Paul police said. Spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein of the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office confirmed that a petition was filed Tuesday against the suspect for two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Elder. Prosecutors will file a petition to have him stand trial as an adult, he added.