Chicago, Illinois – Three people were shot at a church funeral on Saturday afternoon according to the Chicago Police Department.

Fox News reported that three people were shot just outside the Universal Community Missionary church.

The three victims who were attendees of the funeral were outside the church when the shooting happened and police say that someone in a car drove by and fired shots at them.

The victims range in age from 20 years old to 37 years old and were transported to a local hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old male was shot in the abdomen, shoulder, and leg. Another victim, a 37-year-old male was shot in the upper right thigh. The third victim is a 25-year-old male who was shot in the upper right side of the back, according to police.

Police say the incident is under investigation and no individuals are in custody.