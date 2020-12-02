Bryan Starr

Mother's boyfriend removes child from car for 'being unruly' before boy is hit, killed by another vehicle

December 2, 2020
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Mother's boyfriend removes child from car for 'being unruly' before boy is hit, killed by another vehicle

The Army veteran faces a charge of 'reckless murder'

by Law Officer
December 2, 2020
in Investigations, News
Bryan Starr

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff's Office after the incident. The sheriff says he will be charged with reckless murder.(Russell County Sheriff's Office)

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. – A 5-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Sunday evening.

New details released during a virtual press conference with Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor suggest the child’s mother’s boyfriend will be facing charges.

Bryan Starr, 35, was driving a car when Austin Birdseye, 5, began “being unruly” inside the vehicle. As a result, Starr pulled over and told the boy to get out of the car, according to Taylor. He then reportedly stated that he lost view of him in the rain, WITN reported.

Taylor says at that point, Austin wandered onto the busy Hwy. 165 near County Rd. 24, where he was struck by a passing motorist and killed.

Starr, who is an active duty soldier at Fort Benning, will be charged with reckless murder, according to Taylor. The soldier turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ft. Benning officials say Starr is a Sergeant First Class assigned to 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade and has a total of 17 years of service.

The victim’s body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The driver of the car involved in the fatal collision is not facing charges. The crash itself is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, according to WITN.

Fort Benning released the following statement:

Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Starr turned himself into the Russell County, Alabama, sheriff’s office regarding the tragic death of a 5-year-old boy in his care.

Fort Benning is cooperating with local law enforcement officials.

Starr, 35, from Marengo, Illinois, is assigned to 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, has 17 years of service. His previous assignments include the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He has one combat deployment to Iraq.

We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

– Ben Garrett, Manuever Center of Excellence

 

Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.
