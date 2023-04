Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LEBANON, MO. – A Lebanon Police Officer Hayden Dugger has won the Mrs. Missouri Pageant. She took home the crown last weekend in Branson, Missouri according to KY3.

Dugger is the first Laclede County woman and police officer to win the award.

Dugger’s platform focused on, ‘survivors to thrivers.’

She will compete for the Mrs. America title in Las Vegas in August.

