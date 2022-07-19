Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A North Kansas City police officer who was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday has died, according to authorities.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman identified the deceased officer as Daniel Vasquez. He had been with the department for two years, Aol.com reported.

Prior to the announcement of Vasquez’s death, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person had been arrested in the shooting, according to the Kansas City Star.

The suspect surrendered to the Kansas City Police Department, according to Freeman. He said he did not know what type of weapon was used in the homicide.

No further details have been released regarding the suspect.

Vasquez was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop for expired registration about 10:40 a.m. near 21st Avenue and Clay Street in North Kansas City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

When the stop was made, the driver reportedly jumped out of the automobile and opened fire on the officer.

Immediately after the shooting, an emergency alert tone came across police radios, according to radio traffic captured by Broadcastify.

“We have an officer down, 21 and Clay, 21 and Clay” the dispatcher said.

Vasquez was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and subsequently transported to University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, according to Clay County Sheriff Will Akin.

Officers escorted the ambulance from the scene of the shooting to a hospital.

Shortly after patrol personnel escorted the downed officer in the ambulance from the crime scene to the hospital, dispatchers advised of the suspect vehicle description, Aol reported.

“Standby for information on a shooting suspect from North Kansas City,” the dispatcher said. “Information on a shooting suspect from North Kansas City: Westbound 21st from 21st and Clay around 10:40. It is a gray Ford Taurus with unknown temp tag expired in 2018. Occupied by a white male, brown hair.”

Vasquez graduated from the Regional Police Academy in July 2021.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 50 will establish a donation fund in Vasquez’s honor, Freeman said.