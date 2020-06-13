The hunt is underway for an escaped inmate that shot and killed Simpson County (MS) Deputy James Blair on Friday.

The shooting happened at a mental health center in Mendenhall, WJTV-TV reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Joaquin Stevens Blackwell is the suspect and believed to be involved in the shooting.

He had previously escaped custody.

Blackwell, of Magee, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.