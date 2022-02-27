No Result
Body of missing woman found beneath home of man out on bond for threatening her

Marissa Grimes

Marissa Grimes was reported missing Feb. 12. Her body was discovered beneath the home of Valerian Osteen. (Missing person flier/Fort Worth Police Department)

February 27, 2022
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The body of a missing woman has been located beneath the home of a man who had been released from jail on bond after being accused of threatening her, authorities said Saturday.

Marissa Grimes, 26, was reported missing Feb. 12. Fort Worth Police Department said her body was discovered once investigators served a search warrant Tuesday at a local residence occupied by 24-year-old Valerian Osteen.

Grimes was from nearby Arlington. Her cause of death has not been released, KWTX reported.

Marissa Grimes
Marissa Grimes (Missing person flier)

Osteen was arrested in early January for domestic violence. He was subsequently released from jail on bond. Grimes was identified as the victim of the crime.

Court documents pertaining to the domestic violence charge say Osteen held Grimes against her will, pointed a firearm at the woman and threatened her with bodily injury, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Police obtained an emergency protective order prohibiting Osteen from contacting Grimes.

The District Attorney’s Office said Osteen had five prior felony convictions when he went before Magistrate Mark Thielman, who set the $10,000 bond on aggravated assault and $5,000 bond on unlawful restraint, both felony charges that Osteen was accused of committing against Grimes, according to the news outlet.

Fort Worth police named Valerian Osteen, 24, as the suspect in the death of Marissa Grimes, 26.
Fort Worth Police Department named Valerian Osteen, 24, as the suspect in the death of Marissa Grimes, 26.(Fort Worth Police)

Since Osteen is suspected of killing Grimes while out on bond for charges of committing domestic violence against her, the DA’s office has asked that Osteen never be allowed bond again.

Osteen’s bond was revoked as he was booked in jail on Saturday. It’s unclear what charges he faces related to Grimes’ homicide.


