AURORA, Neb. – A teenager who was missing from Texas has been located after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision near Aurora, Nebraska, authorities confirmed. Law enforcement officers also discovered the body of a deceased woman in the trunk.

Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, Texas, tried to evade the Nebraska State Patrol and crashed his car on Friday. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island and is listed in serious condition, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said.

Michelle Roenz, 49, is the mother of Tyler Roenz. She was also reported missing Thursday morning, along with her son. Officials did not say if the female remains in the vehicle belonged to her, Click 2 Houston reported.

Update: the vehicle has been located in Nebraska. With assistance from Nebraska State Police, a pursuit took place and the driver crashed out. The male driver may have sustained injuries related to the crash, but the extent is unknown. The identity of the driver has not yet 1/2 https://t.co/eh6JyGkB11 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2022

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Roenz and his mother were last seen around noon on Oct. 13 in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas. They were in a small, black Mazda 4-door with a Texas license plate “PGP2413” at the time they went missing, according to Fox News.

vehicle; the identity of the person remains unknown at this time. HCSO Homicide Investigators are coordinating with local authorities. #HouNews 2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2022

Harris County homicide detectives are coordinating with Nebraska officials to positively identity the body in the trunk and try to determine what took place.

Gonzalez also mentioned earlier Friday morning that their disappearance was “under suspicious circumstances or came up missing under suspicious circumstances,” although he did not elaborate.

A local news outlet, ABC 13 in Houston, is reporting that sources have confirmed the body discovered in the trunk is that of the 49-year-old mother.

Sources told ABC13 that blood was found in their house and that investigators believe the teen murdered his mother before loading her body in the car and taking off. They were reported missing by a family member.

Potential charges are pending the outcome of the homicide investigation.

According to court records, the teen was charged with attempted sexual assault in March. He reportedly attacked an 18-year-old girl in his car, ripped off her shirt, and then kicked her in the face.