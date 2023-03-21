Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – A missing Chicago woman who was last seen in January was found dead, tied up, wrapped in a sheet and dumped in a shopping cart in an alley near her home, officials confirmed.

Rosa Chacon was last seen getting into an Uber on Jan. 18. She was headed for an address on Western Avenue in Chicago, according to the private investigator hired by her family, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

Chicago police found the 21-year-old woman’s remains in the 2300 block of West 24th Place about 10:45 a.m. on March 15, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. This was less than 2.5 miles away from Chacon’s residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene and Area Four detectives began a homicide investigation.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the woman’s cause and manner of death were still pending as of Tuesday morning.

The slain woman’s family said she didn’t order the Uber herself.

“I kept telling the cops, check the Uber out,” her mother told FOX 32 Chicago on Friday, as friends and community members gathered outside her residence to release balloons on what would have been Chacon’s 22nd birthday.

“Once you check the Uber out, they’ll let you know exactly where she went, the guy who ordered the Uber, because we didn’t have no information,” she said. “But they kept giving us the runaround.”

Chacon’s family become frustrated when she could not be located, so they hired a private investigator — Richart Detective Agency — to look into the woman’s disappearance, FOX News reported.

There were no further details immediately available.