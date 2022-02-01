Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A student has died and another is listed in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a school in Richfield, Minnesota.

Law enforcement officers responded to the shooting, which reportedly occurred outside on a sidewalk at the South Education Center on Penn Avenue shortly after noon, KMSP reported.

The educational facility is an alternative school in the Intermediate District 287, according to the Star Tribune.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two students had been shot. Both individuals were rushed to the hospital, where police say one of the students has since died. The other student remains in critical condition.

The school was placed on lockdown and subsequently cleared by responding police personnel.

Reports indicate the suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene and has not been captured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the follow-up investigation and search for the suspect.

I’ve moved over to Donaldson Park, about 1/4 mile away from school. This is where family reunifications will happen once the lockdown is lifted. pic.twitter.com/wDUVSxruRM — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) February 1, 2022

The school is currently being evacuated while families wait to pick up their children at Donaldson Park.

District statement

From Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski:

I report with a heavy heart that on Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were shots fired outside at South Education Center near the front entrance. Two students were injured.

Our staff members and police responded immediately to the situation and followed our security procedures. The two injured students are receiving medical care for their injuries. As of now, one passed away, one is in critical condition (HCMC).

We remain in constant contact with the police department as they continue their investigation. We are unable to confirm any reports due to the ongoing police investigation. Please refer questions about the investigation to the Richfield Police Department.

We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. We are deeply saddened by this incident and will work to support the family, classmates and staff as much as we can.

There are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff at SEC and local authorities today. No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this and we commit to supporting staff, students, and family well-being as they recover from this incident.

The building is currently being evacuated. Parents can pick up their students at the reunification site communicated to them.

The school district is focused on the reunification of students and their families and securing our school buildings.

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. We will continue to update you as we learn more details.

It is always difficult to understand an incident like this and it is an especially important time to reach out for support. District 287 stands ready to support our students and staff as needed as we recover from this tragedy.

South Education Center serves approximately 200 students from pre-K through age 21 in both special education and alternative learning programs.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement officer was shot and wounded at a Virginia college Tuesday after an “active shooter” was reported on campus, Law Officer reported. A suspect had been taken into custody that case.

