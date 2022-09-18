Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ANOKA, Minn. – Police in Minnesota are mourning the loss of one of their officers who died suddenly at his home on Wednesday.

The Anoka Police Department said Eric Groebner had worked with the agency since 2013. It is not clear what caused his death, CBS Minnesota reported.

“If you ever met Officer Groebner you would immediately know you had a lifelong friend. He was truly the best of us. A Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Friend and exceptional Police Officer. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed,” a Facebook post from the Anoka Police Department read.

“Today there is a hole in our hearts but we know that we are better for knowing him, better for loving him, better for having met him,” the post continues.

“[M]ay we all strive to be the Police Officer like Officer Groebner. A fair, kind, thoughtful and caring man.”

