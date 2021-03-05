Proposal to replace Minneapolis Police Department headed to city council

Minneapolis, Minnesota – A proposal that will ask voters to replace the Minneapolis Police Department is headed to the City Council for consideration next week. A City Council committee voted 5-1 Thursday to advance the proposal following a discussion about whether it would fulfill promises to increase accountability for the department after the death of George Floyd. Council Member Linea Palmisano was the the only dissenter on the council’s Public Health & Safety Committee.

“It feels a bit like a false narrative in what we’re selling about what this is and what this isn’t,”Palmisano said.

The proposal, which eliminates the police department and replace it with a new Department of Public Safety, would require approval from voters in the November election according to the Star Tribune.

That department would include a law enforcement services division but there would be no requirement to employ a minimum number of officers based on the city’s population.

Additional divisions could be included but much of the details have been left up to future input from the public. In the proposal, the mayor would be stripped of authority over the new agency and a new commissioner would be placed over the law enforcement services chief.