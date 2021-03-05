No Result
Proposal to replace Minneapolis Police Department headed to city council

March 5, 2021
Law ObyLaw Officer
in Crime & Controversy, News
“It feels a bit like a false narrative in what we’re selling about what this is and what this isn’t,”Palmisano said.

The proposal, which eliminates the police department and replace it with a new Department of Public Safety, would require approval from voters in the November election according to the Star Tribune.

That department would include a law enforcement services division but there would be no requirement to employ a minimum number of officers based on the city’s population.

Additional divisions could be included but much of the details have been left up to future input from the public. In the proposal, the mayor would be stripped of authority over the new agency and a new commissioner would be placed over the law enforcement services chief.

 


