MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis Police officer was shot Friday night during what the police chief described as an ambush.

The seven-year veteran was riding alone when he was hit by automatic gunfire. The officer was taken to North Memorial Medical Center and discharged later that night.

KFGO reports that officers were able to locate and arrest four people connected to the shooting.

Chief Brian O’Hara said the shooting underscores the courage and bravery officers display when they put their lives on the line to protect the community.

“We are extremely thankful and relieved that this officer is still with us,” O’Hara said. “Thanks to the work of his MPD and law enforcement family, we have protected one of our own and we’ve taken four more potentially dangerous criminals off the street.”

Last month, three Fargo Police officers were ambushed on 25th Street S. Officer Jake Wallin was killed. Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, along with bystander Karlee Koswick were injured. The shooter was also killed during that incident.