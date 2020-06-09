We aren’t sure what is going on in Minneapolis?

While the world has gone mad, the Department, City and Mayor have been very selective on the information they are giving to the public.

While the entire planet was shocked at the neck restraint used by Officer Chauvin while subduing George Floyd, the police chief and mayor never told the pubic that the maneuver was an approved tactic in their policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

We pulled their policy from their website and published an article detailing it and we have been called liars ever sense.

Isn’t that strange. We tell the truth and we are liars while Mayor Frey omits it and nothing is said.

Now, the city and agency is trying to run another fast one by you.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have announced that they have banned chokeholds.

You see what they did there?

By not announcing that the neck restraint was approved in policy as a “less lethal” tactic, they then ban chokeholds as if that is what Chauvin used.

They know that the majority of the public will buy it.

Numerous other agencies are in the process of banning them as well despite the fact that was not the tactic used.

There is a weird game going on in Minneapolis. One that is dangerous.

We looked up the order and all neck restraints were also banned but that was not what the media was told.

The sole focus was on chokehold, because from the beginning that is the impression that everyone was given.

Once again, a neck restraint is different than a chokehold (deadly force) and a chokehold is different than LVNR.

Why has the agency made everyone believe that what we are seeing is a chokehold?

Here is the difference. They are all banned now.

The body camera video, which would show the encounter from beginning to end still has not been released and to our knowledge, no one seems to care.

We will find out one day but there is a feeling that there is still a lot we don’t know.

For a city that promises transparency, nothing seems right.

A MESSAGE FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT: WHY I HAVE NOT JUDGED

But there is one place this will all be explained. In court, there will be no games or misinformation or sleight of hand.

In court, the body camera will have to be shown. The officers involved will get to explain their actions.

And although the entire world has judged them, every day we are finding out about more and more information that we were not given.

That should concern us all.