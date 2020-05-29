The preliminary results of the autopsy on George Floyd, who dies Monday after an encounter with the Minneapolis Police Department, showed that his death was not from strangulation or asphyxiation, which would have indicated that the neck restraint did not cause the death of Floyd.

It was a bombshell result that was released on late Friday afternoon by the medical examiner.

According to the initial report, it was a combination of preexisting health conditions exacerbated by being held down by Minneapolis officers.

“Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease,” said the complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney. “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

The Minneapolis police officer fired earlier this week was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The announcement launched a series of conspiracy theories that the agency was lying in the report.