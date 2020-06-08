“I’ll work relentlessly with Chief Arradondo and alongside community toward deep, structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture. And we’re ready to dig in and enact more community-led, public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But I do not support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department.”

On Saturday when protesters stopped outside Frey’s home and chanted for him to come outside. Frey did, and spoke to the crowd, who asked if he would commit to defunding the police.

We got @MayorFrey to come out of his house and asked him one simple question. “Will you commit to defunding the Minneapolis Police Department?” He said no…Now we prepare for tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/d71WdCqAjO — Black Visions Collective (@BlackVisionsMN) June 7, 2020

“I am absolutely for a massive shift, a structural shift in how the police department functions I’ll say it again. Am I for abolishing the entire police department? No I’m not and I’ll be honest about that too,” he said.

After hearing his response, the crowd booed Frey as he left.