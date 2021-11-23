Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Black Lives Matter activist from Milwaukee said the massacre at the Christmas parade — killing five adults and critically injuring six children among 48 others who suffered injuries — in Waukesha appears to signal “the revolution” may have begun, Fox News reported.

“I don’t know. Now we’ll have to wait and see because they do have somebody in custody. We may have to wait and see what they say about why this happened,” Vaun Mayes said on Facebook Live on Monday. “But it sounds possible that the revolution has started in Wisconsin. It started with this Christmas parade.”

Mayes is a well-known activist in Milwaukee, according to Fox. He describes himself as a “Battle rapper, Community activist, Songwriter, Tattoo artist, Militant,” in his Twitter bio. His profile is accompanied by various hashtags, including “#BlackLivesMatter,” “#BlackLoveMatters” and “#RBG.”

Black Lives Matter activist Vaun L Mayes @YungLz at the scene of the Waukesha parade attack:

"It sounds like the revolution has started," mentions hearing from a source who believes Darrell Brooks may have been motivated by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.pic.twitter.com/ayp3BjbfZ7 — Nobody (@TheNoboddy) November 22, 2021

“I said I wasn’t going to speak on no rumors. Y’all are repeating some of the stuff that, you know, that has come up. And I can tell you that the initial person who reached out to me said that they believe that this has to do with the (Rittenhouse) verdict, and so I made an assumption of which side it would be from, but I don’t know,” he added in the video, which was recorded at the scene of the deadly parade attack.

The Waukesha Police Department arrested Darrell Brooks Jr. and charged him with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Brooks, 39, has an extensive criminal history stretching back to 1999. Two days prior to the mass murder, Brooks posted $1,000 bond on a case where he is accused of running over the mother of his child with his car, Law Officer reported.

Moreover, the accused killer was offered ridiculously low bail twice this year despite having an active sex crime warrant in Nevada, according to Fox.

Though his motive remains unclear, a Facebook account appearing to belong to Brooks under one of his aliases, “MathBoi Fly,” commented that he “wasn’t surprised 1 bit” about the Rittenhouse verdict, Daily Beast reported.