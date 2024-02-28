Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNEAPOLIS – A midday shooting Tuesday at a troubled intersection in south Minneapolis left one dead and three others injured.

Crime Watch Minneapolis reported just before 1:30 p.m. that two people had been shot near Chicago Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue, based on police scanner audio. About 10 minutes later, another person who had been shot during the incident showed up at a local hospital. Police have since updated that a fourth victim was also shot and found at the location.

Police found several casings outside the Minneapolis Market, which faces Franklin Avenue between Chicago and Elliot avenues.

In a press briefing held by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara following the shooting, he acknowledged that the intersection is a “hotspot” and a “problematic location.”

In a press release issued Tuesday night, the chief said that crime at the intersection has historically been driven by narcotics sales.

“Whenever you have a problem with fentanyl, narcotics, illicit sales, there aren’t legitimate ways to resolve disputes. That tends to create the conditions where something like this can happen,” O’Hara said.

The deceased party was described as a 34-year-old male whose identity will be released by the medical examiner. A second man, 37, was suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. First responders took life-saving measures, and the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by emergency medical services. A woman, 37, suffered an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was also transported to HCMC by EMS. Another man, 31, self transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the MPD press release said.

Two buildings in the area were also damaged by gunfire.

Crime Watch has often reported that the area is known for drug sales and other illegal activity and is known to have regular police surveillance.

There were two stabbings at the location on Monday, as well as a reported assault with a baseball bat.

Last week, Crime Watch reported that a man now charged in relation to a triple murder in Coon Rapids had been arrested at the Chicago/Franklin site just a few weeks earlier.

Omari Malik Shumpert, 19, was observed in December by police engaging in suspected drug transactions and then threw a gun and narcotics while attempting to flee from police.

Omari Malik Shumpert (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

However, Shumpert was released from custody at Hennepin County Jail before being charged in the crime. Charges were filed the following week, and a warrant was issued for Shumpert’s arrest. He was wanted on that warrant at the time of the triple murder.

Earlier in December, Crime Watch posted about another suspect apprehended at Chicago/Franklin following another police foot chase. Jaquan Lavelle Jackson, 28, of north Minneapolis was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and third-degree narcotics sales.

In August, there was another mass shooting at the location of Chicago/Franklin in which at least 8 people were injured by gunfire. Audio posted by Crime Watch following that shooting event indicated the sound of automatic gunfire.

There had been no arrests as of Tuesday night in the most recent shooting.

Alpha News will continue to follow any developments in this incident.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.

