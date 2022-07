Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Kalamazoo, Michigan – Business owners in Kalamazoo are outraged after city politicians voted to decriminalize public urination, defecation and littering, among other offenses, all under the guise of “equitable changes.” Telling “Fox and Friends” on Thursday, Becky Bil and Cherri Emery said that they believe the decision will be devastating for the city.

“I don’t have a horrible time outside my shop particularly … but my neighbor has had human feces outside his door,” Bil said. The Pop City Popcorn co-owner also stressed her neighboring store owner’s struggle with an increase in littering, a struggle she says continues despite ambassadors coming to the area to help clean up.”

Emery, who owns a chocolate and coffee shop in Kalamazoo, said she has witnessed the consequences of the decisions by politicians first hand.

“One day, we kept smelling something in the back of the store … and it was human feces,” she said.

“I called my landlord and nobody would do anything about it. This is before we had ambassadors … so I had to clean it up myself.”

Emery described some hardships her employees have faced on their way to and from work.

“It’s not just the urination part of it. The part of it that’s really upsetting to us is people approaching other people, people following some of their employees to their cars and asking them for money, and when they get to the car, and they’re still not giving them money, we had one guy that started throwing rocks at their cars,” she said.