PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man in Florida was arrested for attempted murder after he reportedly attacked a woman, leaving a hatchet lodged in her head. The victim was transported to the hospital with the hatchet in place and is said to be in critical condition. Michel Dougherty is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Fox News Digital reported.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. regarding an attempted murder. Upon arrival they found a 56-year-old woman with a hatchet protruding from her head. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dougherty, 40, had fled the crime scene prior to deputies arrival. However, during follow-up investigation, detectives located his automobile two days later in Gainesville, Florida.

On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., Dougherty was detained during an investigative stop by a deputy with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and subsequently taken into custody. He was then transported to the Alachua County Jail for processing and is expected to be transferred to Pinellas County Jail., Fox reported.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the crime remains an active investigation and no further details were immediately available.