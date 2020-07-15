In an interview with CBS News today, President Trump was asked by Reporter Catherine Herridge why “…African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

President Trump replied, “So are white people. So are white people,” and continued with “What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

MAJOR YATES SPEAKS TO TUCKER CARLSON

In the hours since the interview, the media has lost their mind.

After all, for years the media has driven a wedge between law enforcement and the community by telling the world how blacks are targeted and killed for no reason other than they are black.

The Hill called Trump’s comments “inflammatory.”

NPR says that he “dismisses police killing outrage” while The Guardian says that he “twists stats on police brutality.

Before you laugh yourself to death for the media talking about “twisting” anything, President Trump happens to be right.

It is one of the biggest scams in American history when an entire media complex continues to lie about something that is so easily verifiable and the attack on President Trump is just the latest attack on anyone, and we mean anyone, that dares to tell this truth.

Journalist Adrianna San Marco was recently fired for citing statistics on the issue.

Author and Police Commander Travis Yates was targeted for citing statistics to disprove systemic police racism and finally, the researchers themselves were no doubt so concerned about getting cancelled, they asked for their study to be retracted.

AMERICA, WE ARE LEAVING

Fortunately for law enforcement and unfortunately for those that want to lie, there are numerous studies showing President Trump is right and he eluded to those in his interview.

Without repeating what we have done so many times, here is a quick breakdown of the numbers for last year alone according to the Washington Post … like the media will pay any attention.

2019 Police Deadly Shootings:

Total: 999

White: 403

Black: 250

Unarmed White: 25

Unarmed Black: 14

We could continue to explain and we have many times but the media will pay it no attention. They will do what no legitimate journalist or scholar would ever do … compare those shot to the United States Census and then tell the world that because blacks only make up 13% of the population, they are being shot at twice the rate.

Which is actually the headline on the Washington Post Database but think about how stupid that is. Law enforcement being compared to the population as a whole is ludicrous.

Police don’t come into contact with the population as a whole … they come into contact with criminals and those that prey on others. Do we want to compare those numbers to the population as a whole?

Let’s try for fun.

2018 FBI Crime Stats

Murder

White – 3953

Black – 4778

Robbery

White – 29,025

Black – 36,187

We could continue and the truth that the media won’t tell you by banging the drum of police killing blacks is that in every Part 1 Crime category, blacks make up more of a percentage than their population. In some categories, as you can see above, much larger.

You see the problem with using silly demographics to blame cops?

It is this fact, why the media wants you to ignore the scientific data because in science, there are standards. No one that has a brain would think that those standards would be “the police must be directly along the U.S. Census.”

POLICE LEADER MALIGNED BY THE MEDIA

After all, if that was the case, wouldn’t The Washington Post have a headline that reads “Blacks kill people at a rate 7 times higher than whites…..”

According to their own standards of using population, that is accurate.

And if you think that is an unfair assessment, welcome to what law enforcement feels like.

Very few have the guts to tell the truth.

The truth matters. It is time we get back to that.