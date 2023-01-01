Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MOBILE, Ala. – A mass shooting erupted during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Alabama that left at least one person dead and nine others wounded, according to reports.

Gunfire rang out about 11:14 p.m. on Dauphin Street in Mobile as thousands of people were gathered for the nearby MoonPie Over Mobile festivities, WALA-TV reported.

“It was terrifying,” partier Carly Bragg told the news outlet. “It sounded like super close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends took cover inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were.”

Cpl. Ryan Blakely of the Mobile Police Department told Al.com that no arrests had been made and neither the name of the deceased victim nor the conditions of the survivors were immediately available.

Moreover, a motive remains unclear at the preliminary phase of the investigation, Blakely added.

A clip of the aftermath circulating on Twitter appeared to show at least two victims of the massacre lying on the sidewalk.

Despite revelers seeking cover and pouring into local establishments for safety during the terrorizing crime, a giant MoonPie descended from one of the city’s tallest buildings at midnight to bring in the new year as scheduled, the New York Post reported.